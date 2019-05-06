“The Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, starts June 3,” Gurman reports. “The company will reveal updates to the operating systems that run the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Highlights include upgrades to core iPhone apps such as Maps, Reminders and Messages; new apps for the Apple Watch that make it more independent from the iPhone, and enhancements to the health tracking capabilities of Apple devices, according to people familiar with the plans.”
“Apple plans to add the App Store directly to the Watch so users can download apps on the go. This could open up huge new opportunities for outside developers, boosting app installations. But Apple has its own new Watch apps in the works, too,” Gurman reports. “There will be new health applications, a Calculator and a Books app for listening to audio books from your wrist, the people familiar with the plans said.”
iOS 13, “for the second year in a row, will speed up the devices and reduce bugs,” Gurman reports. “Apple is also planning to let the HomePod speaker respond to different users’ voices, creating a much requested multi-user mode. ”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: This one’s going to be big!
We are as excited as ever about our great pipeline of hardware, software and services and we’re looking forward to sharing more information about the future of our four software platforms at our Worldwide Developer Conference now less than five weeks from now. Everyone here is hard at work to prepare for WWDC, and it’s always a privilege to get to share the future of our platforms with the community of world changing developers who bring it to life. You are not going to want to miss this one. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, April 30, 2019
SEE ALSO:
What’s coming in Apple’s WWDC 2019 – May 4, 2019
Mouse and trackpad support coming to iPad in iOS 13? – April 23, 2019
With Apple’s strongest iPad line to date, pros’ eyes turn to software improvements at WWDC – March 22, 2019