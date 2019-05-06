“Apple Inc. is planning to unleash a slew of new apps, features and development tools at its annual software conference next month,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg. “To improve its devices and strengthen its connection to customers, the consumer technology giant will continue to walk a fine line between wooing outside app makers while also competing against them. ”

“The Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, starts June 3,” Gurman reports. “The company will reveal updates to the operating systems that run the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Highlights include upgrades to core iPhone apps such as Maps, Reminders and Messages; new apps for the Apple Watch that make it more independent from the iPhone, and enhancements to the health tracking capabilities of Apple devices, according to people familiar with the plans.”

“Apple plans to add the App Store directly to the Watch so users can download apps on the go. This could open up huge new opportunities for outside developers, boosting app installations. But Apple has its own new Watch apps in the works, too,” Gurman reports. “There will be new health applications, a Calculator and a Books app for listening to audio books from your wrist, the people familiar with the plans said.”

iOS 13, “for the second year in a row, will speed up the devices and reduce bugs,” Gurman reports. “Apple is also planning to let the HomePod speaker respond to different users’ voices, creating a much requested multi-user mode. ”

