How do you balance calculated decision-making with trusting your gut?
This episode, hear Angela Ahrendts talk with host Jessi Hempel about how following her intuition has shaped her career, from Burberry to Apple.
Featuring reporting from LinkedIn’s senior news editor Maya Pope-Chappell.
More info and listen to the podcast here.
MacDailyNews Take:
What I wanted to do was, not take it as my lessons, I wanted to take it as the lessons that I learned from 70,000 people. And so, the three lessons that I got from them were:
1. Never forget where you came from… When I can in at Apple, I’d go out in the field and they’d talk about, “Well, Steve said our job was to enrich lives and Steve said this and, right, and I could have thrown all that out, but, no let’s codify that and protect that.
2. Move faster than you could ever fathom because the [team] is waiting.
3. Never forget that you have a greater responsibility. That it is not just about operating stores. It is not just about selling phones. You have a much greater responsibility and maybe that’s what Steve meant when he talked about enriching lives.
…Be selfless and you will make an incredible impact. — Angela Ahrendts
SEE ALSO:
Ron Johnson: Apple Retail Stores ‘are a victim of their own success’ – February 12, 2019
Apple’s new retail head needs to fix the biggest problem with Apple Retail Stores – February 8, 2019
What’s next for Apple’s Retail Store empire? – February 8, 2019
New Apple retail chief Deirdre O’Brien receives stock grant worth up to $8.2 million – February 8, 2019
Angela Ahrendts’ Apple departure points to wider mystery – February 6, 2019
Examining Angela Ahrendts’ five-year tenure as head of Apple Retail – February 6, 2019
Apple CEO Cook thanks Angela Ahrendts in company-wide memo to employees – February 6, 2019
Apple names third retail chief in seven years – February 6, 2019
Apple’s Angela Ahrendts to depart in April; Deirdre O’Brien named senior vice president of Retail + People – February 5, 2019
Apple’s Angela Ahrendts has a plan for next-gen retail – January 29, 2019
Why Angela Ahrendts left Burberry for Apple – June 20, 2018
Ralph Lauren to add Apple’s Angela Ahrendts to Board of Directors – May 9, 2018
Angela Ahrendts is again Apple’s best-paid employee – December 29, 2017
Apple now requires CEO Tim Cook to fly only on private jets – December 28, 2017
Apple CEO Tim Cook paid close to $102 million for fiscal 2017 – December 28, 2017
Forbes’ World’s 100 Most Powerful Women: Angela Ahrendts #13, Laurene Powell Jobs #14 – November 2, 2017
Deirdre O’Brien named Apple’s vice president of People – July 21, 2017
Tim Cook took home $10.3 million, Angela Ahrendts earned $25.7 million in 2015 – January 6, 2016
Apple’s Angela Ahrendts emerges as highest-paid U.S. woman with $83 million – May 5, 2015
Apple’s retail chief Angela Ahrendts paid $73.4 million in cash and stock last year; BoD member Drexler steps down – January 22, 2015
Apple’s new retail chief Ahrendts granted $68 million in restricted stock – May 6, 2014