MacDailyNews Take:

What I wanted to do was, not take it as my lessons, I wanted to take it as the lessons that I learned from 70,000 people. And so, the three lessons that I got from them were:

1. Never forget where you came from… When I can in at Apple, I’d go out in the field and they’d talk about, “Well, Steve said our job was to enrich lives and Steve said this and, right, and I could have thrown all that out, but, no let’s codify that and protect that.

2. Move faster than you could ever fathom because the [team] is waiting.

3. Never forget that you have a greater responsibility. That it is not just about operating stores. It is not just about selling phones. You have a much greater responsibility and maybe that’s what Steve meant when he talked about enriching lives.

…Be selfless and you will make an incredible impact. — Angela Ahrendts