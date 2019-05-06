“The monitor is codenamed “J290,” and will support high dynamic range (HDR), Bloomberg said on Monday,” Fingas reports. “Connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the display could measure 31.6 inches, and incorporate mini LED backlighting.”
“Apple has only been ‘considering’ premiering the new Mac Pro, said the report,” Fingas reports. “The computer itself may only ship in 2020, and use a stacking system based on proprietary connectors.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple two biggest mistakes of recent years (half a decade plus, no less): Not updating the Mac Pro and not having state-of-the-art Apple-badged displays on the market. They left a lot of money on the table and squandered a ton of goodwill in the process.
It’s going to take a lot – including a meaningful apology and years of regular updates – for Apple brass to rebuild trust in the products and the trust of professional users that they inexplicably and foolishly abandoned.
Apple had better do something Mac Pro-related at WWDC, lest the pitchforks that have been out for approximately three years threaten to get used! — MacDailyNews, February 20, 2019
