“Beyond new software, Apple may reportedly use this June’s WWDC 2019 to showcase a promised modular Mac Pro and a new standalone monitor,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“The monitor is codenamed “J290,” and will support high dynamic range (HDR), Bloomberg said on Monday,” Fingas reports. “Connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the display could measure 31.6 inches, and incorporate mini LED backlighting.”

“Apple has only been ‘considering’ premiering the new Mac Pro, said the report,” Fingas reports. “The computer itself may only ship in 2020, and use a stacking system based on proprietary connectors.”

