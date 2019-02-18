“Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with a wide-reaching new investor note [in which he] says that Apple will release new iPads, a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 31-inch 6K monitor, iPhones with bilateral charging, and more in 2019,” Chance Miller reports 9to5Mac.

“Kuo says that the 2019 iPhone models will retain the same screen sizes as the iPhone XS and iPhone XR. This means we’ll get 6.5-inch, 5.8-inch, and 6.1-inch iPhones,” Miller reports. “Kuo says that all three will retain Lightning connectivity instead of USB-C.”

“According to the analyst, Apple will release a new MacBook Pro between 16-inches and 16.5-inches with an all-new design. Further, Kuo says Apple will return to the display market with a 31.6-inch 6k3k monitor,” Miller reports. “Additionally, Kuo adds that Apple will release a new Mac Pro with ‘easy to upgrade components’ in 2019.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: As former 17-inch MacBook Pro users, that 16- to 16.5-inch MacBook Pro intrigues – although we doubt we’d ever go back to the one-Mac everywhere concept as there were too many tradeoffs. We like have powerful iMac desktops with dual monitors on our desks and thin and light 12-inch MacBooks when on the road, especially with Apple’s continuity features making moving from Mac to Mac so seamless. Lugging those 17-inch behemouths around way back when was a chore!

MacDailyNews Note: Today is Washington’s Birthday in the U.S.A., a federal holiday and, as such, the U.S. markets are closed for the day. We will resume our normal posting schedule tomorrow. Washington’s Farewell Address, September 19, 1796