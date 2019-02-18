“Kuo says that the 2019 iPhone models will retain the same screen sizes as the iPhone XS and iPhone XR. This means we’ll get 6.5-inch, 5.8-inch, and 6.1-inch iPhones,” Miller reports. “Kuo says that all three will retain Lightning connectivity instead of USB-C.”
“According to the analyst, Apple will release a new MacBook Pro between 16-inches and 16.5-inches with an all-new design. Further, Kuo says Apple will return to the display market with a 31.6-inch 6k3k monitor,” Miller reports. “Additionally, Kuo adds that Apple will release a new Mac Pro with ‘easy to upgrade components’ in 2019.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As former 17-inch MacBook Pro users, that 16- to 16.5-inch MacBook Pro intrigues – although we doubt we’d ever go back to the one-Mac everywhere concept as there were too many tradeoffs. We like have powerful iMac desktops with dual monitors on our desks and thin and light 12-inch MacBooks when on the road, especially with Apple’s continuity features making moving from Mac to Mac so seamless. Lugging those 17-inch behemouths around way back when was a chore!
MacDailyNews Note: Today is Washington’s Birthday in the U.S.A., a federal holiday and, as such, the U.S. markets are closed for the day. We will resume our normal posting schedule tomorrow.