“According to a report from reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch its first 6K display for the Mac Pro this year,” Jeff Benjamin writes for 9to5Mac. “This report lines up with Apple’s own statement about its plans for this year, but adds some much-needed meat to the story.”

Beyond the 6K specification, “the second big piece of information relates to the size of the display. Kuo is very specific when it comes to reporting the size of the panel, noting that it’s 31.6-inches, which amounts to the diagonal measurement of the display panel itself,” Benjamin writes. “In addition to the size, Kuo also notes that the display will feature “outstanding picture quality”, which is owed to a Mini LED-like backlight design… More specifically, Kuo notes that it will be a 6K3K display, equating to roughly in the ballpark of ~6000 pixels horizontally, and ~3000 pixels vertically.”

“When looking at the potential resolution of a 6K3K display, one particular resolution immediately comes to mind — 6400×3600,” Benjamin writes. “An Apple 6K display with a 6400×3600 resolution would have 23,040,000 pixels versus just 14,745,600 pixels found in 5K displays with a 5120×2880 resolution. That suggests a 44% increase in usable resolution — a major win for creative professionals… Apple’s 6K display would have enough resolution to fit nine different instances of full-resolution 1080p video inside with room to spare.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ve been waiting for a new Apple display to replace our tired monitors for what seems like forever. Hopefully Apple will have plenty of these 6K babies stocked up for launch because there’s going to be a run on them from Day One!