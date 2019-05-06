“Apple has teamed up with investor Warren Buffett to produce a new iPhone game dubbed Warren Buffett’s Paper Wizard that pays homage to Buffett’s history of starting out as an actual paperboy,” Andrew O’Hara reports for AppleInsider.

“In a short film at the start of the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders’ meeting, [Apple CEO Tim] Cook and Buffett debuted the app as part of a larger film kicking off the meeting,” O’Hara reports. ” The game, which is now available for free in the App Store with no in-app purchases, is sold by Wildlife Design, Inc but the copyright is held by Apple.”

O’Hara reports, “This makes it Apple’s first iOS game since the discontinued Texas Hold’em title.”





