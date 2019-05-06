“In a short film at the start of the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders’ meeting, [Apple CEO Tim] Cook and Buffett debuted the app as part of a larger film kicking off the meeting,” O’Hara reports. ” The game, which is now available for free in the App Store with no in-app purchases, is sold by Wildlife Design, Inc but the copyright is held by Apple.”
O’Hara reports, “This makes it Apple’s first iOS game since the discontinued Texas Hold’em title.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: From the app’s App Store description:
Think you can toss a newspaper like the legendary Warren Buffett? Test your paper-flinging skills as you make your way from the streets of Omaha, Nebraska, all the way to Cupertino, California. Avoid vehicles and birds as you deliver papers to buildings near and far. Will anyone collect enough Warren Bucks to dethrone the Paper Wizard? Probably not.
Features:
• Two distinct worlds of Omaha and Cupertino.
• Multiple stages within each world that increase in difficulty.
• Unique obstacles in each stage that add to the difficulty.
• Haptic feedback to make the game more real.