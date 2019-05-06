“It’s previously been reported that 25% is the point at which Apple would seek to move US iPhone production out of China, and that the Cupertino company could face ‘devastating’ retaliatory actions from the Chinese government,” Lovejoy reports. “The Trump administration has so far imposed 10% tariffs on most Chinese imports, with a much higher 25% figure applied to around $50B worth of products. So far, Apple has escaped, but that – according to Trump’s latest tariff threat – is about to end.”
“He made the threat in a two-part tweet, in which he said that not only would the 10% figure be increased, but additional goods which currently escape – which includes Apple products – would also be subject to the new 25% tax,” Lovejoy reports. “Bloomberg has suggested that 25% would be the point at which Apple would seek to move US iPhone production out of China.”
MacDailyNews Note: Here are President Trump’s tweets on the subject:
For 10 months, China has been paying Tariffs to the USA of 25% on 50 Billion Dollars of High Tech, and 10% on 200 Billion Dollars of other goods. These payments are partially responsible for our great economic results. The 10% will go up to 25% on Friday. 325 Billions Dollars….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019
….of additional goods sent to us by China remain untaxed, but will be shortly, at a rate of 25%. The Tariffs paid to the USA have had little impact on product cost, mostly borne by China. The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019
The United States has been losing, for many years, 600 to 800 Billion Dollars a year on Trade. With China we lose 500 Billion Dollars. Sorry, we’re not going to be doing that anymore!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2019