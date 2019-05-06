“President Trump has threatened to increase tariffs on goods imported from China from 10% to 25%,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “He claimed in a tweet that this increase would happen on Friday.”

“It’s previously been reported that 25% is the point at which Apple would seek to move US iPhone production out of China, and that the Cupertino company could face ‘devastating’ retaliatory actions from the Chinese government,” Lovejoy reports. “The Trump administration has so far imposed 10% tariffs on most Chinese imports, with a much higher 25% figure applied to around $50B worth of products. So far, Apple has escaped, but that – according to Trump’s latest tariff threat – is about to end.”

“He made the threat in a two-part tweet, in which he said that not only would the 10% figure be increased, but additional goods which currently escape – which includes Apple products – would also be subject to the new 25% tax,” Lovejoy reports. “Bloomberg has suggested that 25% would be the point at which Apple would seek to move US iPhone production out of China.”

