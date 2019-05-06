“Apple plans to use modified-PI (MPI) material for most antennas in 2019 iPhones, rather than the liquid crystal polymer (LCP) material used for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR antennas, according to the latest research note from reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, obtained by MacRumors,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Kuo believes that LCP limits the RF performance of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR antennas due to current technology limitations and production issues,” Rossignol reports. “This puts the RF performance of MPI material at least on par with LCP, despite MPI being easier and cheaper to produce.

“While switching to MPI material for 2019 iPhone antennas appears to be a no-brainer decision for Apple, Kuo expects that LCP will still be the primary material for 5G antennas in 2020 iPhones, as he believes that the production issues limiting the RF performance of LCP will be resolved by then,” Rossignol reports. “In today’s note, Kuo also said he expects Apple to use LCP material in future iPad models, starting from the late fourth quarter of 2019.”

Read more in the full article here.