“Naturally, manufacturers are largely against the idea of right to repair. Ignoring a potential loss of revenue from servicing, as well as protecting intellectual property, the main arguments against implementing the legislation fall into both the difficulty of repairing the goods and that of public safety,” Wuerthele and Owen write. “The complex nature of modern electronics means a repair may require the use of specialist tools, or require a certain knowledge to successfully diagnose and fix a problem. An attempted repair could potentially result in not only damage to a replacement component if mishandled, but also to other components within a device that may have been functioning properly beforehand. The second argument… claims an inexperienced consumer could easily hurt themselves with the complex hardware… This isn’t 2000. The engineering and design principles have changed, and external Internet-delivered and data-stealing threats are more common than ever. Apple’s hardware and software combinations are increasingly being designed to counter that threat, and that has knock-on impacts on repair.”
“Apple is right about some aspects of “right to repair,” but for the wrong reasons. User security is a factor, yes, but not because of some speculation about safety to unwise governmental folks incapable of understanding the issue or seeing nuance surrounding it,” Wuerthele and Owen write. “Repair proponents are also partially right about the need for it, but mostly skip over security concerns, plus vastly over-estimate who will do it and who will want to do it… Like any philosophical conflict, the pair seem unwilling to meet in the middle with a compromise.”
Muhc more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Until reasonable safety and security concerns can be laid to rest, we cannot support blanket “Right to Repair” legislation. The recent shelving of such legislation in Ontario and California suggest that lesiglslators aren’t entirely convinced on the mater of “Right to Repair,” either.
