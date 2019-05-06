“Thankfully, the industry has now largely settled on H.264 and H.265. But if you used to dealing with transcoding video (or let’s be honest, downloading it from shadowy sources), you’re probably wincing right now,” Centers writes. “And even if you aren’t, you may very well have old videos in obscure formats, as might have happened with video taken with a flip phone.”
“There are many open-source video players, the most popular being VLC, but there’s one that’s both better and Mac-exclusive: IINA,” Centers writes. “It’s free, it’s open-source, it’s built for the Mac (written in Swift even!), and it hit 1.0 at the end of 2018 (I’m reviewing version 1.03).”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If you haven’t tried IINA on your Mac, or for that matter, the must-have VLC, download them and give them a try today!