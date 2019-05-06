“Unless you follow all the links in our Watchlist items, you may have missed this ominous message in Apple’s release notes for Final Cut Pro 10.4.6: Detects media files that may be incompatible with future versions of macOS after Mojave and converts them to a compatible format,” Josh Centers writes for TIDBits. “That’s right, Apple is dropping support for some media formats in the next major release of macOS because the old QuickTime 7 framework isn’t 64-bit friendly.”

“Thankfully, the industry has now largely settled on H.264 and H.265. But if you used to dealing with transcoding video (or let’s be honest, downloading it from shadowy sources), you’re probably wincing right now,” Centers writes. “And even if you aren’t, you may very well have old videos in obscure formats, as might have happened with video taken with a flip phone.”

“There are many open-source video players, the most popular being VLC, but there’s one that’s both better and Mac-exclusive: IINA,” Centers writes. “It’s free, it’s open-source, it’s built for the Mac (written in Swift even!), and it hit 1.0 at the end of 2018 (I’m reviewing version 1.03).”

