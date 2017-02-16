“Nebraska [is] the latest state to consider new Right-to-Repair legislation,” Lance Ulanoff reports for Mashable.

“If the legislation passes, it’d require Apple, Samsung, and other electronics manufacturers to supply parts and detailed repair manuals to everyone, including repair shops, and average consumers,” Ulanoff reports. “And there are several legislative efforts like it underway around the country.”

“Right-to-Repair? What a ridiculous thing to say. No one has the right to repair anything,” Ulanoff reports. “You might have the skill to repair something (something that iCracked tech might’ve lacked). And you can hand people all the schematics, instructions, and parts you want and they still won’t be able to replace an iPhone battery or screen.”

“What if a consumer’s injured during a failed repair attempt? They slice open a finger on the cracked glass, or put it back together incorrectly, so the battery fails (and maybe even explodes),” Ulanoff reports. “It’s the consumer’s fault, obviously, but they could also try to sue Apple.”

