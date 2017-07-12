“The popular belief seems to be that the reason why companies are opposed to people being able to fix their own devices is money and greed,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “But it’s not all about money and greed.”
“Rather than looking at money in, think of money going out. Dealing with authorized repair centers that employ trained technicians is much easier and a lot less hassle than handholding Jo Public armed with a chewed up Philips screwdriver through an iPhone repair,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “There’s an old saying in the automotive trade — here’s my hourly rate, and it’s double that if you’ve already tried fixing the problem yourself.”
Kingsley-Hughes writes, “I also fully support Right to Repair legislation, but it would be good to see the narrative on why companies oppose it change from ‘greedy companies what more of your money’ into something that’s closer to the truth.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in March:
Using authorized channels is the only way to ensure you are getting genuine Apple parts and that the repair will be done to the right specifications. With so many second-hand smartphones, for example, being sold and re-sold, how are buyers to know their battery is the genuine part and that it was correctly installed? How safe are would these smartphones be to have on airplanes, for example?
Certainly it can be dangerous to mishandle/damage lithium batteries during DYI repairs and the results can injure not just the repairer.
What if somebody’s half-assed DIY battery installation burns down an apartment building at 3am or sets fire to a plane in flight? When even Samsung can’t fix their own batteries correctly, we doubt every single Joe and Jane Sixpack would be able to manage a perfect battery installation every single time. It only takes one mistake to cause a tragedy.
