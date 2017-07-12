“Despite several states introducing Right to Repair legislation to help make it easier and cheaper for people to repair their broken electronic devices, companies such as Apple and Microsoft are hard at work lobbying to prevent such laws from being passed,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “So why are companies such as Apple and Microsoft so against you having the right to repair your broken devices?”

“The popular belief seems to be that the reason why companies are opposed to people being able to fix their own devices is money and greed,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “But it’s not all about money and greed.”

“Rather than looking at money in, think of money going out. Dealing with authorized repair centers that employ trained technicians is much easier and a lot less hassle than handholding Jo Public armed with a chewed up Philips screwdriver through an iPhone repair,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “There’s an old saying in the automotive trade — here’s my hourly rate, and it’s double that if you’ve already tried fixing the problem yourself.”

Kingsley-Hughes writes, “I also fully support Right to Repair legislation, but it would be good to see the narrative on why companies oppose it change from ‘greedy companies what more of your money’ into something that’s closer to the truth.”

