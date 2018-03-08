“California is preparing to join several other states with a new Right to Repair bill, which will require smartphone manufacturers to provide repair information, replacement parts, and diagnostic tools to product owners and independent repair shops,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“California Assemblymember Susan Talamantes Eggman this afternoon announced plans to introduce the new California Right to Repair Act,” Clover reports. “Eggman says the bill will provide consumers with the freedom to choose a repair shop of their choice.”

“Since last year, Apple has been lobbying against Right to Repair bills in various states, as have several other technology companies,” Clover reports. “In Nebraska, for example, Apple said approving Right to Repair would turn the state into a “mecca for bad actors” making it “easy for hackers to relocate to Nebraska.” Other arguments from tech companies and appliance manufacturers have suggested Right to Repair bills would compromise device security and safety. ”

