“Today, Ahrendts admitted to doubts about the job opportunity at Apple. “It was funny … I fought joining Apple, because I thought I had the greatest job on the planet and we were flying, and life was incredible but it was the culture that we had built and the values of the team at Burberry that was so brilliant. (But Apple CEO) Tim (Cook) kept saying ‘trust me, trust me,'” she said, addressing an audience at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France on Wednesday,” Handley reports. “But the draw of Apple’s stores convinced her to accept the role as senior vice president of retail.”
“Ahrendts has said she thinks of the tech company’s stores as ‘town squares,’ due to initiatives such as ‘Today at Apple,’ which runs sessions each day on topics such as taking video with an iPhone to how to run a business,” Handley reports. “‘It has to serve a bigger purpose than just sell,’ she told the audience at Cannes.”
MacDailyNews Take: Having Ahrendts, with a highly successful CEO-ship on her resume and available to step in for Cook at a moment’s notice should some unforeseen tragedy happen, is invaluable.
