“Apple wooed Angela Ahrendts away from luxury fashion designer Burberry nearly four years ago and gave her the task of reimagining its popular Apple Stores,” Shara Tibken writes for CNET. “She dove right in, working with Apple creative chief Jony Ive and others to turn the retail stores into ‘town squares.'”

“Under Andredt’s leadership, Apple has opened stores in new countries like South Korea and Austria, and it’s started rolling out free ‘Today at Apple’ events and classes,” Tibken writes. “In the quarter that ended in December, Apple stores hosted over 200,000 such sessions.”

“Ahrendts is one of only two women at the top ranks of Apple, and she’s long been rumored to be in the running to take over as CEO when Tim Cook eventually departs, something she laughed off during an October interview with Buzzfeed,” Tibken writes. “For now, she’ll remain the most powerful female executive at the most powerful technology company in the world.”

