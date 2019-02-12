“Working in the favor of Apple’s new retail store chief Deirdre O’Brien are 500-plus physical shrines to Apple products around the world that are usually jam packed,” Brian Sozzi reports for Yahoo Finance. “But make no mistake, O’Brien’s core tasks — taking Apple retail stores to the next level in terms of customer service and overall count — [are] nothing to scoff at. And the creator of the Apple store, Ron Johnson, is well aware of that, even though he is now watching his former employer from afar.”

“‘Apple has the premier retail experience — under Angela [Ahrendts] they made significant improvements, but they also have significant challenges,’ Johnson told Yahoo Finance. ‘In a way, they are sort of a victim of their own success. The stores are so popular, the real challenge is handling the amount of traffic coming through,'” Sozzi reports. “”

“Ahrendts’s tenure is viewed as largely a success by most Apple watchers. But that doesn’t mean Ahrendts hands a well-oiled machine devoid of issues off to O’Brien. In some spheres, it’s talked about that Apple should double its store count to relieve store congestion,” Sozzi reports. “O’Brien is a 30 year veteran of Apple — she was on the front line with Johnson when the first crop of Apple stores opened in the early 2000s. ‘Deirdre is an excellent operator — she helped launch Apple stores in 2000, she was in stores every day,’ Johnson recalled. ‘She will be really equipped to take the stores to the next level.'”

Read more in the full article here.