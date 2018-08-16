“We’ve recently studied Apple retail and believe it is an underappreciated competitive advantage,” Gene Munster writes for Loup Ventures. “No other tech company has Apple’s base of 65,000 retail employees delivering face to face advice, support, and experiences.”

“Apple stores are a channel through which Apple expresses its values of quality, design, experience, inspiration, ease of use, and privacy,” Munster writes. “These values are delivered through the Genius Bar, Today at Apple, employee checkout, in-store pickup, curated third-party products, and a consistent online and in-store experience.”

“n 2014, Angela Ahrendts left Burberry to lead Apple retail. We attribute two contributions to Ahrendts. First, while Apple stores offered in-store classes, elementary school field trips, and music events to build community, Ahrendts expanded the classes and community theme with Today at Apple,” Munster writes. “Separately, Ahrendts made the online and offline experiences (including recommendations) consistent and launched an Apple Store app. The formula seems to be working…”

