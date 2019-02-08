Five years ago, Angela Ahrendts, “a former chief executive officer of Burberry, received $60m worth of stock as a signing-on bonus,” Waters reports. “Ms Ahrendts went on to receive a compensation package valued by the company at more than $20m a year.”
O’Brien’s “restricted stock units are set to vest in three annual installments,” Waters reports, “beginning in August 2021.”
MacDailyNews Take: A relative bargain.
