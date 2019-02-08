“Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s new retail chief, has been handed restricted stock by the company worth up to $8.2 million,” Richard Waters reports for Financial Times. “The award comes on top of the regular annual stock grant she received as the company’s head of human resources, with last September’s allocation worth $7.5 million.”

Five years ago, Angela Ahrendts, “a former chief executive officer of Burberry, received $60m worth of stock as a signing-on bonus,” Waters reports. “Ms Ahrendts went on to receive a compensation package valued by the company at more than $20m a year.”

O’Brien’s “restricted stock units are set to vest in three annual installments,” Waters reports, “beginning in August 2021.”

Read more in the full article here.