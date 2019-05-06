“I like Bluetooth,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “It revolutionized how to connect speakers and headphones to devices. It’s so convenient and reliable. But it has a big limitation – poor range. The good news however is that there is a fix that will allow you to spread a Bluetooth signal all around your home and office.”

“So how do you do this? Easy, you need a long-range Bluetooth transmitter/receiver, such as the 1Mii B03,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “This allows you to stream audio from pretty much any device – cellphone, tablet, laptop or desktop – to your sound system or speakers.”

“Range is exceptional, with a line-of-sight range of up to 230ft (70m), and around 80 to 110ft (25-35m) indoors,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “For $50, this device represents excellent value for the money.”

