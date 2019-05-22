Sonnet Technologies today announced the Solo10G SFP+ PCIe Card and the Solo10G SFP+ Thunderbolt 3 Edition adapter, the latest products in the company’s expanding line of 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) network adapters. Solo10G SFP+ adapters add lightning-fast 10GbE network connectivity to a wide range of computers, enabling users to easily connect to 10GbE-enabled network infrastructure and storage systems via LC fiber optic cables (sold separately). Both products include a 10GBASE-SR (short-range) SFP+ transceiver (the most commonly used optical transceiver), enabling 10Gb connectivity at distances up to 300 meters.

The Solo10G SFP+ PCIe Card is a low-profile x4 PCIe 3.0 adapter card that offers Mac, Windows, and Linux users an easy-to-install and easy-to-manage solution for adding 10GbE fiber network connectivity to computers with PCIe card slots. This card is also perfect for use in a multi-slot Thunderbolt to PCIe card expansion system connected to a Mac.

The Solo10G SFP+ Thunderbolt 3 Edition adapter is a compact, rugged, bus-powered, fanless Thunderbolt 3 adapter for Mac and Windows computers with Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Sonnet’s Solo10G SFP+ products offer Mac users a plug-and-play experience with no driver installation required; Windows and Linux use only requires a simple driver installation. Both products are configured using operating system settings, so there’s no separate management program to install or run.

With its broad OS support and small form factor, the Solo10G SFP+ PCIe Card enables organizations to standardize on a single adapter and deploy it across platforms with ease. For users with Thunderbolt 3 equipped Mac and Windows computers, the Solo10G SFP+ Thunderbolt 3 Edition adapter is the simplest external solution yet for adding 10GbE fiber network connectivity. From its replaceable captive cable to its bus-powered operation, the Thunderbolt 3 adapter is highly portable.

Solo10G SFP+ products were engineered with security features essential to today’s users. Incorporating encryption in hardware, the Sonnet network adapters are protected against malicious firmware modification. Any unauthorized attempt to modify the firmware to enable covert computer access renders them inoperable. These security features prevent the Solo10G SFP+ adapters from being reprogrammed, except by a manufacturer’s update using a secure encryption key.

Measuring a compact 3.1 inches wide by 4.9 inches deep by 1.1 inches tall — less than half the size of every other adapter in its class — the Solo10G SFP+ Thunderbolt 3 Edition adapter features an aluminum enclosure that effectively cools the circuitry and eliminates the need for a fan, enabling silent operation. Unlike every other 10GbE fiber Thunderbolt adapter available, Sonnet’s Solo10G SFP+ adapter requires no power adapter and instead is powered by the computer to which it’s connected.

The Solo10G SFP+ PCIe Card (part number G10E-SFP-1X-E3) and Solo10G SFP+ Thunderbolt 3 Edition adapter (part number SOLO10G-SFP-TB3) are available now at suggested retail prices of $149 and $249, respectively.

Source: Sonnet Technologies, Inc.