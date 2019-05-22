“Following last week’s release of macOS 10.14.5, Apple today has released a supplemental update for certain MacBook Pro users,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Apple says today’s update resolves certain issues with the T2 Security Chip.”
The MacBook Pro Supplemental Update addresses a firmware issue affecting 15-inch MacBook Pro computers with T2 Security Chip, and is recommended for all users. — Apple Inc.
Miller reports, “You can download the macOS Mojave 10.14.5 supplemental update for MacBook Pro through Apple’s support webpage or through System Preferences on your Mac.”
