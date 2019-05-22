“Safari on iOS has a surprising number of hidden tricks, letting you manipulate tabs, conduct page-specific searches, and more, and not all of these features are immediately obvious due to the gestures involved,” Juli Clover writes for MacRumors.
“We’ve rounded up some useful must-know Safari tips that you might not be aware of or may have forgotten,” Clover writes, “so make sure to check out our video because we bet there’s something here that’s going to be new to you.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Here’s an eighth:
How to search the text on any web page in mobile Safari:
1. On any webpage, tap Safari’s Smart Search bar.
2. Type the word or phrase for which you’d like to search.
3. Tap the word or phrase under On this Page.
4. Use the arrows in the lower left to cycle thru multiple instances of our search term(s).
5. Click “Done” when you’re finished searching the page.