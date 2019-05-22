“Apple reportedly offered to buy Tesla at a price around $240 per share in 2013, said Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin on Tuesday,” Daniel Sparks writes for The Motley Fool. “The surprise news comes as the electric-car maker’s shares fell below $200 amid growing concerns from analysts covering the stock.”

“Though the bid was in 2013, recent pressure on Tesla’s stock price makes this news particularly interesting. After all, in 2013, Tesla was only delivering just over 22,000 vehicles a year. Trailing-12-month deliveries today, however, are closing in on 300,000,” Sparks writes. “If Apple really did consider buying Tesla at a higher price when sales were much lower, it would make sense for the tech giant to revisit the potential acquisition as the automaker’s stock slumps.”

“If there ever were a good time for Tesla to accept a buyout offer from Apple, today would be it. Shares have been under immense pressure recently, sliding nearly 30% over the past 30 days as investors fret the company’s big first-quarter loss and as a growing number of analysts make bearish calls on the stock,” Sparks writes. “The big holdup for Apple, of course, could be the capital-intensive nature of Tesla’s business that has made sustainable profitability look like a pipe dream to date. ”

