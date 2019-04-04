Perica is now reporting directly to CEO Tim Cook. Previously, he reported to Luca Maestri, Apple’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Apple’s bio states:

Adrian is responsible for the company’s mergers, acquisitions and strategic investing efforts. Since joining Apple in 2009, he has overseen the successful integration of vital technologies and new businesses across hardware, software and services.

Prior to Apple, Adrian worked at Goldman Sachs for eight years and before that, he worked at Deloitte Consulting and was an officer in the US Army.

A Midwest native, Adrian holds a bachelor’s degree in Physics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He currently serves on the board of Didi Chuxing.

Apple’s leadership page is here.

MacDailyNews Take: A little birdie tells us that “a major Apple acquisition looms,” but that “it’s not yet a done deal.” If it goes through, however, “people will be shocked.” Apple reports Q219 earnings on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 after market close, right around 4:30pm EDT. Traditionally, Apple updates investors on the company’s capital return program – buybacks and dividends – at that time. Apple plans “to become approximately net cash neutral over time,” in the words of CFO Luca Maestri in February 2018. Apple currently has north of $245 billion cash on hand. In other words, the sky’s the limit! Stay tuned.