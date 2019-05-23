Loup Ventures co-founder Gene Munster and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman discuss the impact of the Huawei Technologies Co. ban and escalating China-U.S. trade tensions on Apple Inc.
They speak with Bloomberg’s Caroline Hyde on “Bloomberg Technology.”
Direct link to video here.
MacDailyNews Take: The scope of any “iPhone boycott” in China has yet to be seen.
