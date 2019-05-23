Jamf today announced the results of an independent survey on higher ed students’ device preference. The survey from market research firm Vanson Bourne, commissioned by Jamf, found that two-thirds (67%) of students today say they are more likely to choose or stay at an organization that offers them a choice in work computer – and 71% of students either use or would like to use Mac if upfront cost were not a consideration.

In today’s hiring climate, organizations need to employ every strategy they can to attract and retain top talent from colleges and universities.

Across the board, Mac users have strong feelings toward the brand. When asked why they chose Mac, students cited multiple reasons, including ease of use (59%), reliability (57%), durability (48%) and synchronization with other devices (49%). The only dominant driver for PC users in picking their device was price (51%).

However, 43% of students using a PC agree that Mac provides the greatest value, despite having a higher initial price point. Mac users overwhelmingly understand the value of Mac over PC and 80% believe Mac offers a better value. Mac users also feel especially loyal to their device – 83% of students using Mac want to continue using a Mac when entering the workforce.

“Employers are looking for top talent in a competitive job market. Providing workers with the tools they know and love is a key way to attract, retain and empower them to be their most productive,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf, in a statement. “The next generation of job seekers wants their tech to just work so that they can focus on their job. They see Mac as more modern, intuitive and reliable – and would like to continue to use it as they launch their careers.”

Summary of Key Findings

• 71% of students prefer Mac. 40% currently use a Mac and 60% use a PC. However, 51% of PC-owning students would prefer to use a Mac if cost were not a consideration.

• 83% of students who use a Mac for education purposes prefer to continue using a Mac when entering the workforce.

• Almost eight in 10 (78%) think it’s important for an employer to offer employee choice.

• 67% of students, regardless of which computer they own, agree they are more likely to choose and stay at an organization that offers them a choice in work computer.

• 43% of students using a PC agree that Mac provides the greatest value.

• 80% of Mac users believe Mac has better value.

• In addition to liking the brand, Mac users see Mac as more intuitive (58%), longer lasting (50%), more secure (43%) and encouraging of productivity (40%).

To access a copy of the report, visit here.