“Like clockwork the past few years, Apple devices have been showing up in the Eurasian Economic Commission regulatory database ahead of their official announcement and release,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac.
“The 2019 iPhones have just appeared in this database with model numbers A2111, A2160, A2161, A2215, A2216, A2217, A2218, A2219, A2220, A2221, and A2223,” Mayo reports. “In January, the iPad Air and iPad mini 5 were registered a few months ahead of their official launch.”
“The filing describes the eleven device SKUs as ‘Apple smartphones,'” Mayo reports. “There are so many as Apple sells different variants of the iPhone in different geographies, offering alternative cellular band compatibility and a physical dual SIM phone for China.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Our annual reminder that it’s only roughly four short months to Apple’s next-gen. iPhones!
And this is, thankfully, a non-“S” year, too!
