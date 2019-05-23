“Huawei CEO and founder Ren Zhengfei has made the unlikely admission that he is a big fan of one of the Chinese smartphone maker’s biggest rivals,” Anthony Cuthbertson reports for The Independent.
“Speaking to state media, Mr Zhengfei revealed he bought Apple iPhones for his family when he left China,” Cuthbertson reports. “‘iPhone has a good ecosystem and when my family are abroad, I still buy them iPhones, so one can’t narrowly think love for Huawei should mean loving Huawei phones,’ he said, according to the South China Morning Post.”
“The tech boss was responding to calls in China to boycott the US firm to counteract the US government’s recently announced Huawei ban,” Cuthbertson reports. “Despite the potential profit to be made in his own country from an Apple boycott, the Huawei boss is against punishing Apple for US government policy. Beyond his own fondness for Apple products, other Huawei employees have also been caught using iPhones. Earlier this year, a tweet from the official Huawei account was marked ‘via Twitter for iPhone.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Smirk. Everybody — even the CEO and founder of an iPhone knockoff peddler — seems to get it, except your average Android settler.
Related articles:
Chinese diplomat tweets that Huawei ‘has cut Apple into pieces’ – from his Apple iPhone – May 21, 2019
Huawei wishes followers ‘Happy 2019’ in a tweet sent from a real Apple iPhone – January 4, 2019
Google’s Android platform exists as it does today because of Apple’s iPhone – December 28, 2018
Samsung tweets 331 times – from an Apple iPhone – December 3, 2018
Daniel Craig resisted Android phone placement in ‘Spectre’ because ‘James Bond only uses the best’ – November 2, 2015
Samsung’s latest anti-Apple PR stunt backfires badly – June 17, 2015
Nick Cannon tweets his love of Samsung Galaxy S6 camera – from his Apple iPhone – April 17, 2015
Beleaguered Blackberry gets caught tweeting from an Apple iPhone – January 13, 2015
After appearing on stage with Samsung, Adam Levine tweets from his Apple iPhone – September 8, 2014
Samsung presenter Rachel Riley is an iPhone user – September 3, 2014
Samsung brand ambassador sued for $1.6 million for using Apple’s iPhone X in public – October 24, 2018
Higher income U.S. states use Apple iPhones; lower income states use Samsung Galaxy phones – September 27, 2016
iOS users are worth 10X more than those who settle for Android – July 27, 2016
Apple’s App Store revenue nearly double that of Google’s Android – April 20, 2016
Poor man’s iPhone: Android on the decline – February 26, 2015
Study: iPhone users are smarter and richer than those who settle for Android phones – January 22, 2015
Why Android users can’t have the nicest things – January 5, 2015
iPhone users earn significantly more than those who settle for Android phones – October 8, 2014
Yet more proof that Android is for poor people – June 27, 2014
More proof that Android is for poor people – May 13, 2014
Samsung pays big bucks for Oscars product placement, but Twitter and an Apple iPhone steal show – March 3, 2014
Oscars host Ellen DeGeneres uses sponsored Samsung onstage, tweets from her Apple iPhone backstage – March 3, 2014
Android users poorer, shorter, unhealthier, less educated, far less charitable than Apple iPhone users – November 13, 2013
IDC data shows two thirds of Android’s 81% smartphone share are cheap junk phones – November 13, 2013
CIRP: Apple iPhone users are younger, richer, and better educated than those who settle for Samsung knockoff phones – August 19, 2013
Samsung gets caught yet again with celebrity tweeting Galaxy ad from their Apple iPhone – December 3, 2013
T-Mobile USA CEO tweets ‘I don’t know what I’d do without my Samsung Note 3′ – from his Apple iPhone 5s – October 22, 2013
Tennis player David Ferrer accidentally tweets Samsung Galaxy S4 ad from his Apple iPhone – April 30, 2013
Oprah tweets ‘love’ of Microsoft’s Surface from her Apple iPad – November 19, 2012