“According to The Mirror, Sobchak was spotted using an iPhone X during a television interview, with the personality attempting to hide the Apple smartphone under a piece of paper while the cameras were on,” Owen reports. “Sobchak is also said to have used the iPhone X during social events in Moscow and other TV appearances, again against the contract’s rules.”
“Formerly dubbed the ‘Russian Paris Hilton,’ Sobchak is also rumored to be the goddaughter to President Vladimir Putin, who she ran against in elections earlier in 2018,” Owen reports. “The numerous sightings has led to Samsung suing Sobchak for a reported 108 million rubles (approximately $1.6 million) for breach of contract.”
MacDailyNews Take: We don’t blame her. And, as you can see below, she has plenty of company.
Nobody who has any sense at all willing uses a fake iPhone.
Sobchak joins a long line of celerities who’ve taken Samsung’s and other iPhone also-rans’ money but kept using their real Apple iPhones:
Daniel Craig resisted Android phone placement in ‘Spectre’ because ‘James Bond only uses the best’ – November 2, 2015
Samsung’s latest anti-Apple PR stunt backfires badly – June 17, 2015
Nick Cannon tweets his love of Samsung Galaxy S6 camera – from his Apple iPhone – April 17, 2015
Beleaguered Blackberry gets caught tweeting from an Apple iPhone – January 13, 2015
After appearing on stage with Samsung, Adam Levine tweets from his Apple iPhone – September 8, 2014
Samsung presenter Rachel Riley is an iPhone user – September 3, 2014
Oscars host Ellen DeGeneres uses sponsored Samsung onstage, tweets from her Apple iPhone backstage – March 3, 2014
Samsung gets caught yet again with celebrity tweeting Galaxy ad from their Apple iPhone – December 3, 2013
T-Mobile USA CEO tweets ‘I don’t know what I’d do without my Samsung Note 3′ – from his Apple iPhone 5s – October 22, 2013
Tennis player David Ferrer accidentally tweets Samsung Galaxy S4 ad from his Apple iPhone – April 30, 2013
Oprah tweets ‘love’ of Microsoft’s Surface from her Apple iPad – November 19, 2012