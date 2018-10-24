“Ksenia Sobchak was hired by Samsung to market its smartphones in the country, with the Russian TV presenter, journalist, and politician contracted to use the smartphones in public,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider. “Under the terms of similar agreements between companies and influential people, they are not typically allowed to be seen using competing products in public, a rule that Sobchak broke.”

“According to The Mirror, Sobchak was spotted using an iPhone X during a television interview, with the personality attempting to hide the Apple smartphone under a piece of paper while the cameras were on,” Owen reports. “Sobchak is also said to have used the iPhone X during social events in Moscow and other TV appearances, again against the contract’s rules.”

“Formerly dubbed the ‘Russian Paris Hilton,’ Sobchak is also rumored to be the goddaughter to President Vladimir Putin, who she ran against in elections earlier in 2018,” Owen reports. “The numerous sightings has led to Samsung suing Sobchak for a reported 108 million rubles (approximately $1.6 million) for breach of contract.”

