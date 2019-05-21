“China has reacted with uncharacteristic fury to what it deems a concerted U.S. attack on its national champions — and even its way of life,” Edwin Chan reports for Bloomberg. “But one diplomat showed a touch of humor as he jumped to Huawei Technologies Co.’s defense.”

“Zhao Lijian, deputy chief of mission at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad, tweeted a picture Tuesday of a carved-up apple,” Chan reports. “‘It has been just revealed why @realDonaldTrump hated a private company from China so much,’ he joked. ‘Look at the logo of Huawei. It has cut APPLE into pieces…'”

