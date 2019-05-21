“When Apple listed all the AirPlay 2-compatible TVs, there was good news for Vizio TV owners: support was coming to older models,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “Indeed, the company later clarified that even some 2016 models would get the upgrade.”

VIZIO, Inc. announced today the availability of its all-new 2019 4K HDR smart TV collection, featuring its most captivating assortment of premium picture quality technologies ever… All of the 2019 offerings are also equipped with VIZIO’s acclaimed smart TV experience, VIZIO SmartCast™ 3.0, highlighted by the soon-to-come support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

Lovejoy writes, “As with older models, it will be summer before AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support is added, but you can at least now get your hands on the new TVs.”

