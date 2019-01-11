“But there are signs that Apple’s attitude in dealing with partners is evolving, thanks to one key word: services,” Moren writes. “The Apple of today is betting big on services for its future, and in many cases those services mean relying on (or at least, taking advantage of) partnerships with other companies — even putative rivals.”
“This past week’s Consumer Electronics Show is a perfect case in point,” Moren writes. “Apple’s partnership with a quartet of popular TV manufacturers will bring AirPlay 2 to a large chunk of the TV market, as well as, for the first time, allowing access to iTunes video content from a non-Apple device — from the company’s chief smartphone rival Samsung, to boot!”
MacDailyNews Take: Frenemies with benefits.
Apple are getting their ducks in a row ahead of their significant original content premiere which will hopefully bow sooner than later this year! — MacDailyNews, January 7, 2019
