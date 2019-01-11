“Apple’s not known for being the most outward-looking organization. For much of its existence, it’s seemed to project an aura of indifference — verging on ignorance — of what goes on outside its walls,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “That’s in large part by design: Apple has always had a carefully cultivated veneer of being in a league of its own, eschewing any need to pay attention to what its would-be rivals were up to.”

“But there are signs that Apple’s attitude in dealing with partners is evolving, thanks to one key word: services,” Moren writes. “The Apple of today is betting big on services for its future, and in many cases those services mean relying on (or at least, taking advantage of) partnerships with other companies — even putative rivals.”

“This past week’s Consumer Electronics Show is a perfect case in point,” Moren writes. “Apple’s partnership with a quartet of popular TV manufacturers will bring AirPlay 2 to a large chunk of the TV market, as well as, for the first time, allowing access to iTunes video content from a non-Apple device — from the company’s chief smartphone rival Samsung, to boot!”

