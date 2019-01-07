LG Electronics today announced the “World’s First Rollable OLED TV,” the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R (model 65R9).

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R is able to rise and roll-up at the touch of a button. The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R can transform itself to offer three different viewing options – Full View, Line View and Zero View.

Full View delivers a large-screen viewing experience revealing the full display. The “AI picture” and audio are powered by LG’s second generation α (Alpha) 9 intelligent processor and deep learning algorithm. Users can use their own voice to get things done with Amazon Alexa, a new addition to LG’s AI TV lineup in 2019, and the support of Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. With AirPlay 2, users can easily play videos directly from their Apple devices, iTunes and other video apps, music or photos to their LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R. With Apple HomeKit support, customers will be able to control their LG TV using the Home app or by asking Siri.

MacDailyNews Take: Now, your TV isn’t confined to being up against or hanging on a wall.

Line View allows the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R to be partially unrolled, allowing for management of specific tasks that do not require the full TV screen. In Line View, users can choose from features such as Clock mode to check the time and weather, Frame mode to enjoy family photos shared from a smartphone, Mood mode to create a more relaxing atmosphere as well as others including Music and Home Dashboard. When in Zero View, all 65 inches of the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R are hidden from view and tucked away in the base. Even in Zero View, users can enjoy music and other audio content which resonate from the 4.2-channel, 100W front-firing Dolby Atmos audio system.

Source: LG Electronics USA