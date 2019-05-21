“Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Apple Inc. is promising to fix the MacBook keyboard issues. Yes, again,” Joanna Stern reports for The Wall Street Journal. “Apple on Tuesday said it was changing a material used in its butterfly keyboards and expanding its keyboard-repair program. The program previously covered first- and second-generation keyboards, but now includes coverage of the third-generation keyboards introduced last year on MacBook Air and high-end MacBook Pro models.”

“For people who are having butterfly-keyboard issues, Apple’s news can be broken into two pieces that may be of use,” Stern reports. “The company said it has made a change to a material in the keyboard mechanism. Apple didn’t say what specifically changed but said it would help with the double key-press issue. The newly announced MacBook Pros — shipping Tuesday — will have this new material.”

MacDailyNews Note: Liquidmetal? Apple has changed the material in their new, 4th-gen. butterfly keyboards & expects issues to be significantly reduced. Apple US Patent (10,056,541) concerns bulk metallic glass in the fabrication of keyboards, among other things. #Liquidmetal https://t.co/6HAGEvhvPa — MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) May 21, 2019

“All Mac laptops with butterfly keyboards are now eligible for Apple’s program and are covered for up to four years after the original purchase. Apple said it is also shortening the repair time, which previously could take a week,” Stern reports. “The best news? Apple said the keyboard fix it is providing to currently qualifying MacBook models will include the new material.”

Read more in the full article here.