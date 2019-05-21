Apple updated MacBook Pro with faster 8th- and 9th-generation Intel Core processors, bringing eight cores to MacBook Pro for the first time. MacBook Pro now delivers two times faster performance than a quad-core MacBook Pro and 40 percent more performance than a 6-core MacBook Pro, making it the fastest Mac notebook ever. These new processors, combined with powerful graphics, the brilliant and colorful Retina display, super-fast SSDs, the Apple T2 Security Chip, all-day battery life and macOS, make MacBook Pro the world’s best pro notebook.

“Whether it’s college students mastering a course of study, developers building world-class apps or video editors creating feature films, we’re constantly amazed at what our customers do with their MacBook Pro,” said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac Product Marketing, in a statement. “Now with 8-core processors for an incredible performance boost, along with its stunning Retina display, fast storage, all-day battery life and running macOS, MacBook Pro continues to be the world’s best pro notebook and we can’t wait to get it into our customer’s hands to see what they do next.”

Powerful Performance Boost for Pro Workloads

MacBook Pro is more powerful than ever for compiling code, processing high-resolution images, rendering 3D graphics, editing multiple streams of 4K video and more. The 15-inch MacBook Pro now features faster 6- and 8-core Intel Core processors, delivering Turbo Boost speeds up to 5.0 GHz, while the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar features faster quad-core processors with Turbo Boost speeds up to 4.7 GHz.

When compared to the fastest quad-core 15-inch MacBook Pro, the new MacBook Pro with 8-core processors is up to two times faster, so:

• Music producers can play back massive multi-track projects with up to two times more Alchemy plug-ins in Logic Pro X.

• 3D designers can render scenes up to two times faster in Maya Arnold.

• Photographers can apply complex edits and filters up to 75 percent faster in Photoshop.

• Developers can compile code up to 65 percent faster in Xcode.

• Scientists and researchers can compute complex fluid dynamics simulations up to 50 percent faster in TetrUSS.

• Video editors can edit up to 11 simultaneous multicam streams of 4K video in Final Cut Pro X.

The World’s Best Pro Notebook

Along with these powerful new processors, MacBook Pro features the best Mac notebook display ever, a stunning Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, support for the P3 wide color gamut and True Tone technology, for a natural, true-to-life viewing experience. It also comes with incredibly immersive stereo speakers with wide-stereo sound, the security and convenience of Touch ID, dynamic and contextual controls with Touch Bar and a large Force Touch trackpad. MacBook Pro also features blazing fast SSD storage, the Apple T2 Security Chip for enhanced security, and powerful and versatile Thunderbolt 3 ports for data transfer, charging and connecting up to two 5K displays or four external GPUs.

macOS Mojave

All new Macs come with macOS Mojave, the latest version of the world’s most advanced desktop operating system, with features inspired by pros but designed for everyone. In Mojave, Dark Mode transforms the desktop with a dramatic new look that puts the focus on user content, Stacks organizes messy desktops by automatically stacking files into neat groups and FaceTime supports group calling. Mojave also brings iOS apps, including News, Stocks, Voice Memos and Home to the Mac and features a redesigned Mac App Store with rich editorial content and the addition of apps from top developers, including Microsoft and Adobe.

Pricing and Availability

Starting at $1,799 and $2,399 respectively, the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 15-inch MacBook Pro are available today through apple.com, the Apple Store app and in select Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Resellers later this week. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options and accessories are available online at apple.com/macbook-pro.