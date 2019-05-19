“I’d heard the stories. I’d read some of them, too,” Chris Matyszczyk writes for ZDNet. “Apple’s latest MacBooks, the stories said, had clearly been designed by a bunch of inebriated Beelzebubs who were tired of retrograde customers thinking laptops were still relevant. Or could this have merely been the interns’ summer design project? … When the kerfuffle about the MacBook’s butterfly keyboard first began, I wanted to believe this was just an isolated design flaw, one which Apple had now solved. Yes, it was Cupertino’s third attempt at solving it, but third time, charm etc.”

“I took an extra precaution. I went to a couple of Apple stores to see if employees would follow the company line or let slip that this was a much bigger deal,” Matyszczyk writes. “[The Apple store saleswoman said], ‘There’s no way dust can get in because they’ve put an extra layer of plastic underneath to make sure it doesn’t.’ My heart skipped a beat in glee. At a different Apple store, a saleswoman told me that no, no, she’d never even heard of such keyboard problems. She added that her own MacBook worked perfectly. There. I had my answers. This was an isolated affair. I could now go on a long trip, confident that my Air would not deflate beneath me.”

“So, after landing at London’s Heathrow Zoo, I thought I’d spend a few jetlagged minutes before my connecting flight writing pithy words about, oh, nothing immediately came to mind, but hopefully I’d think of something,” Matyszczyk writes. “I began to write, hoping soon to find sense. What I found instead was that my M key had endured a difficult flight.”

“Yes, despite Apple’s third attempt at fixing it, I was yet another of the keyboard victims. Or, as some would surely prefer, losers,” Matyszczyk writes. “I’ve owned perhaps 20 or more Apple products over the years. Not once has any of them started to malfunction in the first six months. Many of them never malfunctioned at all. Yet here is one of Apple’s most lauded, stable products — one that I once described as the company’s best-ever product — reduced to a pathetic mess by a combination of arrogance and inattention.”

