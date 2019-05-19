“I took an extra precaution. I went to a couple of Apple stores to see if employees would follow the company line or let slip that this was a much bigger deal,” Matyszczyk writes. “[The Apple store saleswoman said], ‘There’s no way dust can get in because they’ve put an extra layer of plastic underneath to make sure it doesn’t.’ My heart skipped a beat in glee. At a different Apple store, a saleswoman told me that no, no, she’d never even heard of such keyboard problems. She added that her own MacBook worked perfectly. There. I had my answers. This was an isolated affair. I could now go on a long trip, confident that my Air would not deflate beneath me.”
“So, after landing at London’s Heathrow Zoo, I thought I’d spend a few jetlagged minutes before my connecting flight writing pithy words about, oh, nothing immediately came to mind, but hopefully I’d think of something,” Matyszczyk writes. “I began to write, hoping soon to find sense. What I found instead was that my M key had endured a difficult flight.”
“Yes, despite Apple’s third attempt at fixing it, I was yet another of the keyboard victims. Or, as some would surely prefer, losers,” Matyszczyk writes. “I’ve owned perhaps 20 or more Apple products over the years. Not once has any of them started to malfunction in the first six months. Many of them never malfunctioned at all. Yet here is one of Apple’s most lauded, stable products — one that I once described as the company’s best-ever product — reduced to a pathetic mess by a combination of arrogance and inattention.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Just checked again, Apple “management.” Nope, this still isn’t going away.
(“Management” is in quotes for a reason, because real managers – as in, competent; even vaguely – would have fixed this problem years ago.)
If the butterfly keyboard is all a grand plan to move people to iPad Pros, it’s a bad plan.
Whistling past the graveyard isn’t a viable strategy, nor is it delighting customers (you know, the actual mission that Steve Jobs left you to accomplish). This ongoing self-delusion at Apple that “maybe, it’ll all just go away” is however working wonders on trashing the reputation of portable Macs. So, if that’s management’s goal: Excellent job so far! (This isn’t the way to move iPad units, guys!)
File yet another one under “Tim Cook’s Apple.” We warned that stuff like this would continue to happen unless the underlying root causes were properly addressed over four years ago. — MacDailyNews, May 2, 2019
—
I consider these keyboards the worst products in Apple history. MacBooks should have the best keyboards in the industry; instead they’re the worst. They’re doing lasting harm to the reputation of the MacBook brand. — John Gurber, March 27 , 2019
—
Apple is the most successful broken company in the history of the world... The butterfly keyboard is but one manifestation of Apple’s issues. The AirPower fiasco (printed on AirPods boxes no less) is another. Five+ years and counting with a dead-end goofball design on sale as the company’s flagship Mac, yet another. Need we go on? There have been many easily avoidable screwups over the years and, until the root cause is fixed — this stems from the very top with misplaced priorities and conflict aversion, to name just two biggies — these snafus will likely continue, further eroding Apple’s brand in the process. — MacDailyNews, April 2, 2019
