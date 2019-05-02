Reddit user “u/cil3x,” who says they’ve worked as Apple Authorized Service Provider Technician for the last 3 years, has posted about the ongoing saga of Apple’s MacBook Pro keyboard failures.

“Today we will be tearing down a MacBook Pro keyboard to try and figure out some possible causes for all the failures that [afflict] these keyboards,” u/cil3x writes. “I’ve worked as an Apple Authorized Service Provider (AASP) Technician for the last 3 years. Before that, I use to work as a 3rd party Technician at an Apple-focused repair shop. Because of this experience, I stand in an interesting position where I use to see all the shit Apple pulls in order to make 3rd party and DIY repair difficult, and now I sit in a position where I can see exactly how Apple deals with these issues and get a more-representative ideas of how the machine fails, how many fail, and exactly what the most common failures are.”

“Why is this teardown so important?” u/cil3x writes. “It proves that Apple themselves have no idea how to deal with the issue and that dust was either just an excuse to satisfy their customer bases demand for an answer, or their engineers are genuinely nowhere near as smart as everyone thinks they are. I’m not sure which of these two is worse. Considering they’ve had 4 years to deal with it, i’m leaning more towards the latter. The way Apple is handling this problem is actually far from good. People think that its nice of them to have a repair program for the issue, but this is actually just a shitty half-assed bandaid fix for the problem.”

“Once your warranty or keyboard program coverage ends, it’s $500 USD per failure to replace the entire top case. There is no “cheaper” aftermarket solution, the keyboards themselves are a nightmare to replace and the aftermarket parts are even more likely to fail. Replacing the part will not permanently fix the issue either since Apple only replaces it with identical parts, meaning they’re bound to fail again. On top of that, all machines will be classified as vintage 5 years after their original release date. Once that happens, spare parts from apple go bye bye for good and you’ll be left only with the cheaper aftermarket parts that are usually more prone to failure, or be stuck buying used parts which are also failure-prone.”

“Ownership beyond 3-4 years fo these models is pretty much a gamble at best, and ownership for 2018 models without AppleCare is even more of a gamble since there’s no repair program support for them and there is 0 guarantee that these models will be added to that keyboard replacement program at all,” u/cil3x writes. “As for what the actual cause is, honestly I don’t know. My suspicion is that the metal dome experiences metal fatigue and slowly begin to lose connection, or that that little U-shaped cutout in the centre of the dome weakens and starts to easily bounce when pressed, making contact 2+ times… Macbook owners, please beware. Always have AppleCare, even if paying extra to cover a flaw that should be properly dealt with is morally questionable and a shitty thing to do. Right now is not a good time to be a Macbook owner or buyer, and please consider whether or not you wish to financially support a company that pulls stunts like these.”

Tons more — including exploration and refutation of the “dust” and “heat” theories before settling on the “shit design” theory — in the full article – very highly recommended – here.