“Apple’s memo, titled ‘How to support Mac customers with keyboard-related repairs in store,”‘ advises Genius Bar technicians that these keyboard repairs should be ‘prioritized to provide next-day turnaround time,'” Rossignol reports. “Apple did not provide a reason for this change, but the company is known for customer satisfaction, so it could be trying to speed up the process a bit to alleviate frustration.”
Rossignol reports, “Affected customers should visit Apple’s Get Support page to book an appointment with a Genius Bar or an Apple Authorized Service Provider, who are also authorized to complete free repairs under Apple’s service program.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Good luck to affected Mac users and Apple Store Geniuses trying to fulfill that ambitious schedule!
