“Apple has indicated that most MacBook and MacBook Pro keyboard repairs will be required to be completed at Apple Stores until further notice, rather than being shipped to an off-site Apple repair center, according to an internal memo shared with Apple Store employees last week and obtained by MacRumors,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Apple’s memo, titled ‘How to support Mac customers with keyboard-related repairs in store,”‘ advises Genius Bar technicians that these keyboard repairs should be ‘prioritized to provide next-day turnaround time,'” Rossignol reports. “Apple did not provide a reason for this change, but the company is known for customer satisfaction, so it could be trying to speed up the process a bit to alleviate frustration.”



Rossignol reports, “Affected customers should visit Apple’s Get Support page to book an appointment with a Genius Bar or an Apple Authorized Service Provider, who are also authorized to complete free repairs under Apple’s service program.”

