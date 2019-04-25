“Apple has upgraded its XProtect security software to be able to detect Windows files which may be a threat to Mac users,” Charlie Osborne reports for ZDNet. “According to security researcher Patrick Wardle, the update will now detect Windows Portable Executable (.PE) files and binary segments.”

“XProtect is a signature-based system and is linked to the iPad and iPhone maker’s built-in macOS antivirus software Gatekeeper,” Osborne explains.

“The Apple update, dated April 19, adds a definition for one item, MACOS.d1e06b8, which includes a signature for PE files,” Osborne reports. “Wardle connected the signature to TrojanSpy.MacOS.Winplyer, which Trend Micro describes as an .EXE file designed to deploy on Mac machines.”

