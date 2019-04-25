Apple’s summary: Systems and processes for detecting and/or providing a whispered speech response are provided. In one example process, speech is received from a user, and based on the speech input, determined that a whispered speech response is to be provided. Upon determining that a whispered speech response is to be provided, the whispered speech response is generated and provided to the user.
Sellers reports, “pple says that it’s important that a device ‘recognizes the user’s whispered speech, which may vary from normal speech, and provide a whispered speech response under these circumstances.'”
MacDailyNews Take: This would be perfect for students studying in the library, or for a patient in a doctor’s waiting room, for just a couple of examples.