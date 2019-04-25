“Apple purchased Beddit in May 2017,” Evans writes. “As yet we still don’t have sleep tracking in Apple Watch so the question is if two years later the company is ready to deploy the new tech or if this is for 2020.”
“Everyone wants Apple to introduce a watch face store,” Evans writes. “No one understands why it hasn’t. Perhaps this year?”
MacDailyNews Take: We’d love to see what independent developers could come up with to contribute to an official Apple Watch Face Store! Also of interest is that Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted the reintroduction of a ceramic Apple Watch model this year!