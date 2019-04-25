“Apple’s WWDC looms and seems set for a huge range of interesting announcements,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must. “But, what about Apple Watch? Here’s the speculation at time of writing.”

“Apple purchased Beddit in May 2017,” Evans writes. “As yet we still don’t have sleep tracking in Apple Watch so the question is if two years later the company is ready to deploy the new tech or if this is for 2020.”

“Everyone wants Apple to introduce a watch face store,” Evans writes. “No one understands why it hasn’t. Perhaps this year?”

Much more in the full article here.