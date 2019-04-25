“Can a 2019 iMac i9 replace your ‘legacy’ Mac Pro?” Rob Morgan writes for Bare Feats. “It depends on what you run.”

Morgan writes, “Before you dump your Mac Pro tower or cylinder for an iMac or iMac Pro, you may want to hold off until June (WWDC) to see if Apple announces the 2019 (or 2020) Modular Mac Pro.”

“BTW, the iMac i9 exhibited some thermal throttling, dropping below the base 3.6GHz frequency when we were running the LuxMark CPU + GPU OpenCL render test,” Morgan writes. “Not only did the iMac Pro NOT throttle but it maintained 3.9GHz — clearly above the base 3.2GHz. The Mac Pro cylinder not only maintained Turbo Boost but was dead silent.”

Much more, including all of the benchmarks, in the full article here.