Morgan writes, “Before you dump your Mac Pro tower or cylinder for an iMac or iMac Pro, you may want to hold off until June (WWDC) to see if Apple announces the 2019 (or 2020) Modular Mac Pro.”
“BTW, the iMac i9 exhibited some thermal throttling, dropping below the base 3.6GHz frequency when we were running the LuxMark CPU + GPU OpenCL render test,” Morgan writes. “Not only did the iMac Pro NOT throttle but it maintained 3.9GHz — clearly above the base 3.2GHz. The Mac Pro cylinder not only maintained Turbo Boost but was dead silent.”
Much more, including all of the benchmarks, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Very interesting. iMac vs. iMac Pro vs. cheese grater Mac Pro vs. trashcan Mac Pro really depends on what apps you need to run.