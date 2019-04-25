“This maker of iPhones, iPads and other products has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports,” Zacks writes. “The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 2.27%.”
“Thanks in part to this history, there has been a favorable change in earnings estimates for Apple lately. In fact, the Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) for the stock is positive, which is a great indicator of an earnings beat, particularly when combined with its solid Zacks Rank,” Zacks writes. “Apple currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.14%, which suggests that analysts have recently become bullish on the company’s earnings prospects. This positive Earnings ESP when combined with the stock’s Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) indicates that another beat is possibly around the corner. ”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: On January 29, 2019, Apple provided the following guidance for its fiscal 2019 second quarter:
• revenue between $55 billion and $59 billion
• gross margin between 37 percent and 38 percent
• operating expenses between $8.5 billion and $8.6 billion
• other income/(expense) of $300 million
• tax rate of approximately 17 percent
SEE ALSO:
What to expect from Apple’s Q219 earnings report on April 30th – April 25, 2019
Apple’s Q219 earnings will be revealed on April 30th – April 2, 2019