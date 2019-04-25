“Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report?” Zacks Equity Research writes via Yahoo Finance.Apple, which belongs to the Zacks Computer – Mini computers industry, could be a great candidate to consider.”

“This maker of iPhones, iPads and other products has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports,” Zacks writes. “The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 2.27%.”

“Thanks in part to this history, there has been a favorable change in earnings estimates for Apple lately. In fact, the Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) for the stock is positive, which is a great indicator of an earnings beat, particularly when combined with its solid Zacks Rank,” Zacks writes. “Apple currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.14%, which suggests that analysts have recently become bullish on the company’s earnings prospects. This positive Earnings ESP when combined with the stock’s Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) indicates that another beat is possibly around the corner. ”

