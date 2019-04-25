“Wall Street analysts are looking for earnings of $2.36 per share, according to FactSet, and revenue of $57.6 billion,” Swartz reports. “Apple reported revenue of $61.1 billion during last year’s second quarter, leading to earnings of $2.73 per share.”
“First-quarter revenue was $84.3 billion, with earnings coming in at $4.18 per share. Apple reported a record $10.9 billion in services revenue, up 19% from the same quarter a year earlier,” Swartz reports. “A conference call with investors is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: On January 29, 2019, Apple provided the following guidance for its fiscal 2019 second quarter:
• revenue between $55 billion and $59 billion
• gross margin between 37 percent and 38 percent
• operating expenses between $8.5 billion and $8.6 billion
• other income/(expense) of $300 million
• tax rate of approximately 17 percent
