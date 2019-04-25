Apple’s “fiscal second-quarter results, due after the close of trading on April 30, come with the stock up 31% year to date through Wednesday’s close at $207.16 per share,” Jon Swartz reports for Barron’s. “The S&P 500 has gained about 17%.”

“Wall Street analysts are looking for earnings of $2.36 per share, according to FactSet, and revenue of $57.6 billion,” Swartz reports. “Apple reported revenue of $61.1 billion during last year’s second quarter, leading to earnings of $2.73 per share.”

“First-quarter revenue was $84.3 billion, with earnings coming in at $4.18 per share. Apple reported a record $10.9 billion in services revenue, up 19% from the same quarter a year earlier,” Swartz reports. “A conference call with investors is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday.”

