“Firefox is about to get a lot faster,” Charlotte Henry writes for The Mac Observer.
“Parent company Mozilla said it prioritized its performance management ‘to-do’ list to accomplish this in the latest release of the popular browser,” Henry writes. “To give the browser a speed boost, Mozilla said it followed the ‘procrastinate on purpose management strategy.'”
Henry writes, “It announced that consequently, Firefox is now twice as fast as it previously was, and uses 30% less memory than Google Chrome too.”
MacDailyNews Note: More info and download link for the new Firefox here.