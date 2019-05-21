“To celebrate the season of Ramadan and Eid, Apple is championing local creativity in the UAE and Middle East with a new ‘Shot on iPhone’ campaign called, ‘Finding Balance,'” Kyle O’Brien reports for The Drum. “As people take time for self-reflection, and to connect with friends and family, Apple’s new campaign captures the reflective purpose of the season through the lens of the iPhone XS, complete with features to help people observe.”

“Apple teamed up with two regional photographers — Ola Allouz, a professional photographer born and raised in Dubai, and Mansour AlSofi, an amateur photographer based in Saudi Arabia — to capture the essence of Ramadan,” O’Brien reports. “Each photographer used the Smart HDR photo and 4K video capabilities of the iPhone XS to illustrate the contemplative journey of Ramadan.”

“Along with showcasing the advanced camera capabilities of the iPhone XS,” O’Brien reports, “the campaign also highlights key iPhone features that help users find balance in their own lives, such as ‘Do Not Disturb’ and the Health app.”

