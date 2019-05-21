“The uptick in trade hostilities between Washington and Beijing could threaten Apple’s bottom line in 2019 if the soured relationship impacts demand for iPhones in China, Credit Suisse warned clients,” Thomas Franck reports for CNBC. “For every 5% drop in Greater China sales, Apple’s earnings per share should fall about 15 cents, according to analyst Matthew Cabral.”
“Apple’s stock fell 6.9% over the week ended May 10, its worst in 2019, five days after President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he would increase tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods,” Franck reports. “(It was up 2.3% on Tuesday.) The stock, often viewed as a China trade bellwether, remains down more than 13% since the president’s May 5 tweet and more than 21% since its 52-week high notched in October.”
….of additional goods sent to us by China remain untaxed, but will be shortly, at a rate of 25%. The Tariffs paid to the USA have had little impact on product cost, mostly borne by China. The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: In Q219, Apple reported quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.46.
Related articles:
U.S. to offer temporary exemptions to Huawei export ban – May 20, 2019
Apple Face ID parts supplier Lumentum halts shipments to Huawei following Trump administration ban – May 20, 2019
President Trump’s Huawei ban could end Android as we know it and possibly have a lasting effect on Apple – May 20, 2019
Huawei’s mockery of Apple over 5G chip sourcing didn’t age well – May 20, 2019
Google terminates Huawei’s Android license after Trump administration blacklist – May 20, 2019
Trump administration blacklists Huawei putting Apple at risk of retaliation from China – May 16, 2019
The media is lying to you about President Trump’s China tariffs – May 15, 2019
Analyst: Apple investors ‘overreacting’ to U.S.-China trade war and Supreme Court App Store ruling – May 14, 2019