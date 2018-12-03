“We moved fast, broke things and occasionally embarrassed ourselves,” Matyszczyk reports. “One of the favorites over the years was celebrities being paid by one brand, yet tweeting from their iPhones.”
“It seems our learning in this area has been slow. For now we have reached an apex of sorts: Samsung just tweeted from an iPhone,” Matyszczyk reports. “The tweet was spotted by famed web video producer and gadget reviewer Marques Brownlee.”
331of their last 3 200 Tweets were posted with an iPhone. https://t.co/CZlCXO7wEx
Most of them last year. pic.twitter.com/G4fW5AHrQB
— Luca Hammer (@luca) December 2, 2018
MacDailyNews Take: Actual Android phones are really only for Joe and Jane Sixpack who are too cheap to grasp the value proposition or who too ignorant to properly value their security, privacy, money, and time.
