“Things are different these days,” Chris Matyszczyk reports for ZDNet. “We’ve learned from the formative years of tech. We’ve come to understand that, as we raced along with the wind in our inventive sails, we occasionally blundered.”

“We moved fast, broke things and occasionally embarrassed ourselves,” Matyszczyk reports. “One of the favorites over the years was celebrities being paid by one brand, yet tweeting from their iPhones.”

“It seems our learning in this area has been slow. For now we have reached an apex of sorts: Samsung just tweeted from an iPhone,” Matyszczyk reports. “The tweet was spotted by famed web video producer and gadget reviewer Marques Brownlee.”

331of their last 3 200 Tweets were posted with an iPhone. https://t.co/CZlCXO7wEx Most of them last year. pic.twitter.com/G4fW5AHrQB — Luca Hammer (@luca) December 2, 2018

