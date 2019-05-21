“The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has named Apple Inc. its 2019 Creative Marketer of the Year — a prize the brand hasn’t won until now, despite its impact on advertising over the decades,” Ann-Christine Diaz reports for AdAge. “The honor, to be awarded by organizers of the advertising festival on the French Riviera next month, is likely bittersweet for the company: It comes years after the 2011 death of co-founder Steve Jobs but signals that the company’s creative legacy continues without him.”

“Apple Inc.’s honor follows its remarkable showing at Cannes last year. The brand’s in-store retail workshop program, ‘Today at Apple,’ created with Work & Co, took two major prizes, the Grand Prix for Brand Experience and the Titanium Lion,” Diaz reports. “Apple’s Spike Jonze-directed ‘Welcome Home’ film via TBWA/Media Arts Lab won the Entertainment Lion for Music Grand Prix. The brand won 22 other Lions across 10 different campaigns in 2018 alone.”

“Tor Myhren, Apple’s VP of marketing and communications, says being named the Cannes Lions Creative Marketer of the Year is ‘a tremendous honor, and it is a bit humbling,'” Diaz reports. “Myhren will accept the honor on behalf of Apple at the final Cannes Lions awards ceremony on June 21.”

