“We will learn much more about Apple’s Marzipan initiative that enables iOS apps to run on Macs at WWDC 2019,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “Meanwhile, here’s a quick catch-up on what we know so far and some probably implications for enterprise IT.”

“With Mojave now on millions of Macs, lots of us are already using the first four iOS apps to be liberated to run on the Mac: News, Home, Stocks… [and] Voice Memos,” Evans writes. “The apps aren’t the be all and end all of Apple’s Marzipan initiative, which goes much further and includes development of new cross-platform design-libraries developers can use in order to build apps capable of running on both Mac and iOS platforms.”

“I fully expect the next generation of Marzipan apps (and the first generation of iOS/Mac Marzipan apps built by developers outside of Apple) to be much more Mac-like in their design and behaviour,” Evans writes. “This is a long-term project and implementation will improve rapidly.”

